New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Amid concern over caste-based discrimination, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Thursday held the 28th Coordination Committee Meeting here to chalk out strategies to curb offences of untouchability and atrocities against SCs and STs, according to an official statement.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram.

The high-level meeting was attended by Union ministers of state Ramdas Athawale, B L Verma and Durga Das Uikey, and senior officials from the Centre and states from SC/ST development and home departments.

The committee assessed the status of key indicators such as the rate of chargesheet filing, pendency of cases in courts, functioning of Exclusive Special Courts, and progress on state and district-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meetings, the statement said.

It said the officials also reviewed grievances received through the National Helpline Against Atrocities and discussed an action plan to address implementation gaps in the Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act, 1955, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Emphasising the need for accountability and urgency, Kumar urged states to ensure regular monitoring of implementation of the two laws and safeguard the rights and dignity of SCs and STs.

"There is a need for more special police stations dedicated to atrocity cases and strict action against officials failing in their duties," he said.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge by central and state representatives to uphold justice and dignity for the marginalised, and to work in synergy to eliminate caste-based atrocities.

The Coordination Committee, established in 2006 following recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of SCs and STs, includes officials from the ministries of home affairs, law and justice and tribal affairs, and commissions for SCs and STs.

