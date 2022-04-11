New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Amid the row of paddy procurement, the Centre on Monday said the procurement in Telangana under the central pool has increased tremendously over the last five to six years.

In order to fulfill the requirements of the National Food Security Act allocation in the deficit states, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) moves stocks from surplus states. However, due to increased production in parboiled consuming states, the volume of movement has decreased over a period. Currently, about 20 LMT par-boiled rice is consumed annually from FCI stocks for fulfilling the requirements under NFSA in par-boiled deficit States, said the central government statement.

In view of the burgeoning stock level of parboiled rice in the country, FCI in December 2020 advised GMs (Region) to impress upon the State Government of Telangana and Odisha to give maximum delivery of raw rice to FCI and try to limit the acceptance of Par-Boiled rice to the extent of 50 per cent of the Kharif crop 2020-21. It was also directed to apprise the respective State Governments that FCI would not be in a position to accept any surplus in the form of par boiled during Rabi season 2020-21.

Centre was requested by FCI on December 30, 2020 to take up the matter with State governments of surplus DCP States like Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh to curtail the delivery of par-boiled rice to FCI for the central pool.

GM (Telangana) on January 19, 2021, categorically informed the Telangana government that during Rabi season 2020-21, only raw rice will be delivered to FCI. The Centre on May 27, 2021 allowed Telangana government to deliver 24.75 LMT which is 50 per cent of the surplus parboiled rice to FCI against the Rabi crop of KMS 2020-21.

During the Food Secretaries meeting held on February 25, 2022 to discuss the arrangements for procurement of Rice/Paddy of Rabi Crop in KMS 2021-22, Telangana governmnet did not propose any procurement estimate for Rabi crop of KMS 2021-22. Centre has issued multiple reminders to Telangana for submitting proposal for procurement of raw rice during the ensuing Rabi crop of KMS 2021-22, which is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday issued a warning to the Centre over its paddy procurement policy and said that they would "go after the government" if crops are not "procured uniformly" within the next 24 hours.

The TRS MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other elected representatives are taking part in the "dharna" while raising claims that the "Centre's policy is discriminatory towards Telangana farmers".

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has organized a protest against the Centre's stance on paddy procurement from Telangana that began on April 4 and will conclude on April 11. (ANI)

