Mumbai, April 11: This year, the holy month of Ramzan began on April 3 after the crescent moon of Ramzan was sighted on the evening of April 2. Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, and other parts of the country will observe their 10th Roza or fast of Ramzan on April 12.

The festival of Ramzan which was overshadowed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic is being celebrated with much cheers and enthusiasm as there are no restrictions this year. Ramadan 2022 Dos and Don’ts: How To Stay Hydrated? Few Tips and Tricks To Stay Fit During Ramzan in the Summers.

During Ramzan, Muslim fast from morning till evening and abstain from eating or drinking water. They break their fast by consuming dates and water. Post this, they also indulge in a light and nutritious meal.

Observing fast during the holy month of Ramzan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Ramzan is also a time to introspect one's life and share meals and spend time with family and friends. Fasting during Ramadan also helps in the body detoxification of those who observe fast for the entire month.

Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow for the 10th Roza on April 12. One must note that the timings of Sehri and Iftar usually depend on the sunrise and sunset. Ramzan 2022: How People Manage Fasting and Praying at Workplace.

While Sehri is observed in the morning before sunrise, Iftar is observed two minutes after sunset.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 12:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 10 12 April 2022 05:09 18:55

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 12:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 10 12 April 2022 04:37 18:46

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 12:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 10 12 April 2022 04:25 18:30

The holy month of Ramzan goes on for about 29 to 30 days and ends with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

