New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha Member from Punjab, Dr Sandeep Kumar Pathak raised the issue of outstanding funds in the parliament and demanded that the central government immediately "release Rs 8,000 crore of funds due to Punjab".

Addressing the parliament, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sanjeev Pathak said "The central government has withheld approximately Rs 8,000 crore of Punjab's entitlement, including the RDF, National Health Mission, MDF and Special Assistance funds received by Punjab. I request the Central Government to release the funds. The people of Punjab should not face injustice."

Speaking to ANI, Pathak said "The central government has blocked funds amounting to Rs 8000 crores for the development of Punjab... If we take up every issue with the Supreme Court, how will the federal structure of our country work."

"The country will progress only when the politics is kept aside in such matters", he said.

Pathak further emphasized that "Punjab plays an integral part in providing foodgrains to the nation and also guards India's border with Pakistan, it would be unjust to treat the people of Punjab unfairly.", he said. (ANI)

