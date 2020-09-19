Ladakh [India], September 19 (ANI): The Centre has speeded up the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Shinku La Tunnel in Ladakh and Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

Issuing a statement on Friday, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) under the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways said it "has speeded up DPR work on 13.5 kilometre-long Shinku La Tunnel in Ladakh and Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh."

According to the Ministry of Rural Development, as many as 96 roads measuring a total of 699 kilometres and two bridges have been completed till July in Ladakh. (ANI)

