New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the Centre has approved a special assistance amount of Rs 821.26 crore to strengthen infrastructure of the national capital.

Gupta had earlier this month met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and briefed her about the progress of various ongoing schemes and future requirements.

Also Read | Financial Changes From August 1, 2025: From Daily Limit on UPI To Hike in Fuel Prices, Key Changes Coming Into Effect Next Month.

"I wholeheartedly express my gratitude to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, and Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji for approving a special assistance amount of ?821.26 crore to strengthen Delhi's infrastructure. This funding will support 33 projects across sectors such as health, education, transport, water, housing, energy, and MRTS Phase-IV," she said in a post on X.

The chief minister asserted this decision is a "visionary" step towards transforming the resolution of a 'Developed India' into a 'Developed Delhi'.

Also Read | Infosys Is Hiring! IT Company Will Recruit 20,000 Freshers in 2025 To Focus on AI and Workforce Development, CEO Salil Parekh Confirms.

"The Delhi government is committed to completing these projects in a timely, transparent and high-quality manner," she said in the same post.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)