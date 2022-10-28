Dehradun, Oct 27 (PTI) The Centre has transferred 45.33 acre land belonging to the HMT factory in Nainital to the Uttarakhand government.

According to an order by the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries, 45.33 acres of HMT land at Ranibagh and Haldwani has been transferred to the Uttarakhand government.

Also Read | Pakistan: Young Woman Held for Allegedly Desecrating Quran in Karachi; Investigation Underway.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called it another achievement of the central dispensation.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Youth Succumbs to Injuries After Getting Stabbed in Badarpur; Four Accused Apprehended.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)