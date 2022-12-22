Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 22 (ANI): Punjab government said the State has been awarded for achieving the target to open Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) well in advance of the timeline of December 2022 on the occasion of Universal Health Coverage Day.

The state government said Punjab is consistently improving its health indicators and is bagging validations from the central government in the health sphere.

Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said that Punjab has successfully operationalized 2,989 HWCs in the State against the Governmnet of India's set target of 2,810 HWCs by December 2022.

Speaking about the working of HWCs, Jauramajra said that these centres play a major role in primary and preventive healthcare. These centres cater to a population of approximately 5,000 and are manned by a Community Health officer, one ANM, One Health worker and ASHAs.

These internet-enabled centres also work as Telemedicine nodal point for the public. All the persons above the age of 30 residing in the jurisdictional area of the centre are enlisted and suspected individuals are tested at the nearest higher health facilities to identify any non-communicable disease. (ANI)

