Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Slamming the opposition parties over disinvestment of Rashtriya ISPAT Nigam Limited, popularly known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, by the centre, YSRCP senior leader and spokesperson Ambati Rambabu on Thursday said the decision of disinvestment is painful for Andhra Pradesh as well as its government.

"The steel plant is not that of Visakhapatnam alone, but that of entire Andhra Pradesh. The central government's decision to disinvest the Visakhapatnam is painful for the state government as well as the entire state," Rambabu said while addressing a press conference.

The YSRCP leader also said this steel plant was the result of a huge agitation with sacrifices of 32 people and that is why the state has an emotional connection though it is a central government's company.

Lashing out at opposition parties, he said that they are targeting the Andhra Pradesh government and added, "It is the duty of all parties in the state to fight against disinvestment of the steel plant."

Talking about Jana Sena Party President, Pawan Kalyan and Telugu Desam Party Chief Chandrababu Naidu, Rambabu said that both the chiefs should stop blaming state government for the disinvestment plan of central government.

"When Pawan Kalyan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other biggies of the Bharatiya Janata Party, being an alliance with the party, why didn't he try to stop the disinvestment?" asked the YSRCP leader.

The TDP chief met POSCO representatives during his regime. Why did Chandrababu not speak against the steel plant then? He further asked.

"When TDP was in power, POSCO representatives met with the then CM Chandrababu Naidu also. He was part of NDA when the central government decided to disinvest the plant. Had he had a chance, he would have sold the plant like 54 other government units he had sold off during his regime. It is a public sector undertaking in the hands of central government.

When the matter of disinvestment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant came up, Jagan immediately wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to stop disinvestment.

"Opposition parties are making many demands including unanimous resolution in Assembly, all-party meeting, all-party delegation to Delhi. We will explore all possible options," the leader added. (ANI)

