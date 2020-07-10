Raipur, Jul 10 (PTI) With 140 new COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh's overall count increased to 3,806 on Friday while the number of fatalities rose to 17, as the samples of two who died earlier tested positive for the virus during the day, health officials said.

So far, 3,028 patients have been discharged, he said.

Also Read | Dharavi Gets Parise From WHO For Breaking COVID-19 Transmission Chain, Aaditya Thackeray Credits 'Dharavikars' For Chasing Coronavirus.

Of the new cases, 34 were from Raipur, 22 from Narayanpur, 17 from Dantewada, 13 from Bilaspur, 10 each from Rajnandgaon and Balodabazar, nine from Surguja, seven from Raigarh, three each from Durg, Balod and Janjgir-Champa and two each from Balrampur and Kondagaon, he said.

"Besides, two persons hailing from other states have also tested positive while one case each came from Korba, Bemetara and Mahasamund. Fourteen personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and one from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are among the new cases detected in Dantewada," he said.

Also Read | Amazon Asks Employees to Delete TikTok Over Security Risks: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

While CRPF is deployed in Bastar region for anti-Naxal operations, the CISF guards mines and other facilities of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Kirandul and Bacheli areas of Dantewada.

A 26-year-old man from Janjgir-Champa district who was admitted to Raigarh Medical College Hospital on Wednesday died this morning after which his samples tested positive, a health official said.

"Besides, a man in his mid 30s from Karnataka died of heart attack on Wednesday in Rajnandgaon, while being admitted to a hospital. His sample has also tested positive," he added.

Earlier in the day, 125 people, including an 89-year- old man, were discharged from different hospitals, he said.

The octogenarian, a native of Durg district, was admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on July 2 after testing positive, and he is now the oldest person in the state to have recovered, a spokesperson of the institute said.

The number of active cases is 761, as 3,028 people have been discharged after recovery while 17 have died so far, an official said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 3,806, new cases 140, deaths 17, discharged 3,028, active cases 761, people tested so far 2,00,006. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)