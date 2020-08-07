Korba, Aug 7 (PTI) Twenty-two people were held for killing a nilgai in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, and the animal's carcass as well as four guns had been seized, an official said on Friday.

A tip off was received on August 3 about villagers hunting a nilgai (a large type of antelope) in Chando forest range after which the area was raided to nab the culprits, Lakshman Singh, Divisional Forest Officer, Balrampur division said.

Balrampur is some 450 kilometres from Raipur.

"During investigation, we zeroed in on 22 accused, aged between 25 to 60 years, and arrested them from Putsura and Baskepi villages. We recovered four country-made muzzle loading guns and the carcass of nilgai. While 21 of them were held on August 5, one was apprehended on Thursday," he said.

They have been charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, he said.

On August 4, nine people were arrested for killing a bison on July 29 in Bhoramdeo Wildlife Sanctuary of Kabirdham district.

On August 4 itself, four men were held for killing two sloth bears in Mahasamund district on August 3.

