Raipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's coronavirus case count rose to 11,328 with 298 more people, including a BJP leader and 17 BSF personnel, testing positive on Friday, a health official said.

Leader of Opposition in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Dharamlal Kaushik disclosed on Twitter that he had contracted the viral infection.

The death toll increased to 84 after seven patients including an infant died.

A total of 221 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 8,309, the health official said.

Of the fresh cases, 118 were from Raipur district, 30 from Durg, 28 from Bilaspur, 26 from Kanker, 17 from Raigarh, 16 from Rajnandgaon, nine each from Balodabazar and Narayanpur districts, six from Mahasamund, five each from Surajpur, Jashpur and Sukma, four each from Janjgir-Champa and Bastar, three each from Koriya and Gariaband and two each from Bemetara and Dantewada districts.

One case each was reported from Korba, Mungeli, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) and Surguja districts.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

"On experiencing initial symptoms of Corona, I got myself tested and the report returned positive. My health is fine. I am going to AIIMS (Raipur) for treatment," he said.

"I request all of you who have come in my contact in the last few days to isolate yourself and get yourself tested," he added.

Elsewhere, 17 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were among the new cases -- 14 in Kanker and three in Durg districts.

"The overall count of infections in the BSF reached 407 in the state. 77 are active cases as 329 personnel have recovered while one died," said a BSF official.

The BSF is extensively deployed in Kanker district for anti-naxal operations while it has its frontier headquarters at Bhilai in Durg district.

A five-month-old boy who had tested positive for the infection died at Covid hospital in Balodabazar district on Friday morning. He had been admitted two days ago after his parents tested positive for the virus.

A woman, aged 50 and a native of Uttar Pradesh who was suffering from tuberculosis of brain died late Thursday night at the medical college hospital here.

Of five other deaths, two patients each were from Raipur and Raigarh districts while one was from Mahasamund.

The state has now 2,935 active cases, as 8,309 people have been discharged after recovery while 84 have died.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 7,900 coronavirus cases and 70 deaths in the last one month alone.

With a total of 3,798 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,328, new cases 298, deaths 84, discharged 8,309, active cases 2,935, people tested so far 3,59,857. PTI

