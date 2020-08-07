Kozhikode, August 7: An Air India Express flight arriving from Dubai skidded off the runway on Friday night at Calicut Airport in Kerala’s Kozhikode. The incident took place at around 7:40 pm. Fourteen people, including a pilot, reportedly killed in the crash. Top political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the tragic incident. Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode Plane Crash: Pilot Dead, Aircraft Breaks Into Two Pieces; Here's What We Know So Far.

According to reports, the middle portion of the aircraft was thrown wide open following the impact. The aircraft had 191 people on board, including six crew members. The aircraft had 191 people on board, including six crew members. About 40 ambulances have reached the accident spot and are taking the passengers to various hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram . Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode Plane Crash: 14 Dead, 123 Injured in Runway Skirmish of Flight IX 1344, Confirms Malappuram SP.

Here Are Tweets by Top Political Leaders:

PM Modi tweeted, “Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected.”

Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020

Vijayan Said, “Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support.”

Minister A.C Moideen will lead the rescue efforts at the Kozhikode International Airport. Police and Fire Force personnel have been deployed at the crash site of the Air india Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai (@DXB)to Calicut (CCJ). — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 7, 2020

Shah instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations.

Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2020

Gandhi expressed his condolences to the family members of the passengers killed in the crash.

Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2020

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Air India Express AXB1344, a B737 aircraft, with 191 people on board, landed on Runway 10 amid visibility of 2,000 metres in heavy rain, but continued running till the end of the runway, fell down in the valley and broke into two pieces. The condition of 12 passengers who were brought to a private hospital is reported to be serious.

