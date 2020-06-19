Raipur, Jun 19 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 2,018 after 70 people, including a CAF personnel and two doctors of a government hospital, tested positive on Friday, officials here said.

The Chhattisgarh Armed Force personnel was posted on security duty at the official residence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur, they said.

As many as 103 patients were discharged from different hospitals across the state on Friday, they said.

"Of the new cases, 18 are from Janjgir-Champa, 17 from Surguja, nine from Raipur, eight from Balodabazar, six from Jashpur, four from Mungeli, three from Rajnandgaon, two from Bilaspur and one each from Durg, Koriya and Balrampur," a health official said.

"Two doctors posted at Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital are among the new cases from Raipur. The CAF platoon commander found infected was posted outside the western gate of the Chief Minister's residence," he added.

He said a man who died on June 15 at a government hospital in Rajnandgaon later tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of coronavirus fatalities in the state to 10.

He was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI), he added.

The number of active cases in the state is 703.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 2,018, new cases 70, deaths 10, discharged 1,305, active cases 703, people tested so far 1,20,523. PTI

