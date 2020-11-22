Raipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 1,748 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,23,436, a health official said.

With 19 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 2,732.

The number of recoveries rose to 1,99,311 after 92 people were discharged from hospitals while 829 patients completed their home isolation stay during the day, the official said. The state now has 21,393 active cases.

"Six of the 19 fatalities occurred on Sunday and seven on Saturday. Six deaths had taken place earlier but were added to the tally on Sunday," he added.

Raipur district reported 323 new cases, taking its total count to 44,893, including 642 deaths.

Rajnandgaon district added 277 infections, Raigarh 184, Korba 127, Bilaspur 98 and Durg 91 among other districts, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 2,23,436, new cases 1,748, deaths 2,732, recovered 1,99,311, active cases 21,393, people tested so far 23,14,370.

