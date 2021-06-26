Raipur, Jun 26 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has decided to provide subsidy to the private sector to set up hospitals in rural areas, an official release said here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has asked the Industries Department to submit an action plan for this in ten days, it said.

Cooperation of the private sector will be taken to make services of specialist doctors available in rural areas, expand health services in government hospitals and develop the health infrastructure, Baghel was quoted as saying in the release.

The state government will provide grant subsidy to the private sector, especially for the construction of hospitals in rural areas, it said.

Availability of specialist doctors in rural areas remains a challenge, the release noted.

The chief minister wants to expand the health infrastructure across the state to prepare for future course of the coronavirus pandemic, it added.

