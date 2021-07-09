New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested four persons and busted a gang of snatchers active in Rohini and the Outer and West district of the national capital, solving 70 cases of snatching of mobile phones and gold chains.

A team of the Crime Branch after analysing the pattern in several incidents of snatching and piecing together inputs from informers, conducted a raid on Thursday and nabbed three of the snatchers near Puth Kalan village in Rohini.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Mohsin(40) Mangal Singh (27) and Ramesh (43).

A total of four mobile phones and one stolen motorcycle were seized from their possession, police said.

Based on information provided by the arrested trio, one more person Mukesh (50) who used to receive the stolen property has also been arrested, Police said.

Two mobile phones were recovered from Mukesh's possession and according to police had been earlier involved in three cases.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in about 70 cases of snatching and theft.

The Crime branch team which made the arrests was led by SI Birendra Singh, Police said adding further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

