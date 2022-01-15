Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Chakrasnanam was held with religious fervour in Tirumala on Friday.

The Sudarshana Chakrattalwar was brought to Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple between 5 am and 6 am and Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed amidst chanting of Vedic hymns and Chakrasnana Mahotsavam was performed.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, CVSO Sri Gopinath Jatti, DyEO Sri Ramesh Babu, VGO Sri Bali Reddy and others were present. (ANI)

