Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] May 9 (ANI): In a decisive move to ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential goods, the District Magistrate of U.T. Chandigarh has imposed a ban on hoarding and stockpiling of essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Act, 2023.

The order, which came into effect from zero hours on May 9, prohibits all individuals, traders, wholesalers, retailers, and business entities from engaging in the hoarding of key items including rice, wheat, pulses, sugar, edible oils, vegetables, milk products, medicines, petrol, and diesel.

"In order to safeguard public interest and maintain smooth availability of essential goods, I, Nishant Kumar Yadav, I.A.S., District Magistrate, U.T., Chandigarh, exercising the powers conferred upon me... hereby order the following," the official notification states.

The order mandates that all traders and stockists must declare their current stock to the Department of Food & Supplies within three days of the order. Failure to comply may attract legal action under the applicable provisions of the law.

"No person, traders, wholesalers, retailers or business entities shall engage in the hoarding or stockpiling of essential commodities, food items including but not limited to rice, wheat, pulses, sugar, edible oils, vegetables, milk products, medicines, fuel including petrol and diesel," mentioned the order.

"All traders and stockists shall declare their current stock to the Department of Food and Supplies, Chandigarh Administration, within three days of this order, read the order.

The administration has also invited citizens to report any instances of hoarding, black marketing, or price manipulation.

Amid intelligence inputs indicating a potential air strike threat from Pakistan, the District Magistrate of Ambala has imposed a complete ban on the use of inverters, generators, and other outdoor power backups during night hours to ensure public safety, according to the press statement.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday assured the country that ample food was available for consumption. He said that the nation's agricultural reserves were at full capacity.He said that while soldiers were posted at the border, the farmers were busy working in the fields.

Chauhan informed the reporters about a new scheme being curated by the centre to increase crop production.

"As the agriculture department, our responsibility is to ensure food security. Our agricultural reserves are full. Whether wheat, rice or other grains, we have sufficient quantities. The soldiers are posted on the border, and farmers are in the fields. Scientists stand with them. We have curated a scheme to develop new dimensions of the production of Kharif crops. It is our responsibility to work with the farmers in the fields and increase production," Chauhan told reporters in a press conference.

His remarks come at a time when India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads against each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack. (ANI)

