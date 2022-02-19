Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 19 (ANI): Chandigarh deputy superintendent of police Dilsher Singh Chandel on Saturday filed criminal defamation plea against Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu in a court of Chief Judicial Magistrate for his alleged "defamatory" remarks against the Punjab police.

Chandel filed the defamation case after Sidhu didn't tender an unconditional apology as sought by him last year.

Notably, Sidhu in a rally in December 2021 had mocked the police by saying "the MLA can make cops wet their pants". Sidhu had made the remark during a rally for the Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema in Sultanpur Lodhi in December last year.

Chandel through an appeal before the court sought action against Sidhu for his defamatory remarks against the police personnel. (ANI)

