Chandigarh [India], July 1 (ANI): As per the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) issued by Chandigarh Administration, all foreign returnees have to immediately undergo seven days of mandatory institutional quarantine at an approved facility on payment basis, on arrival.

This quarantine period will be followed by further seven days of home isolation, in case the person tests negative for COVID-19 during the first seven days of arrival, Chandigarh Administration said in a release.

"Family members of persons who are arriving from abroad are requested to share their particulars in advance on the portal of Chandigarh Administration for foreign returnees under URL http://chandigarh.gov.in/info-foreign.htm as well as with the office of the Nodal Officer Shashank Anand, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Security and Traffic, Chandigarh by email at psspst@chd.nic.in or by phone at 0172-274007 and 2749797 so that necessary arrangements for bringing the passengers to Chandigarh from airports and their institutional quarantine could be made in a timely manner," the official release read.

"Family members of foreign returned persons are not allowed to receive them at the airport. Passengers returning from abroad are being brought to Chandigarh by road in authorised transport on a payment basis. It is also advised to such persons not to book connecting domestic flights to reach Chandigarh on arrival in India," it added.

The Chandigarh Administration further intimated that any person who violates the above said provisions will be liable for legal action under section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine, or with both), under section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and under sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of Indian Penal Code (punishable with six months imprisonment or Rs1000 fine or both) as the case may be.

As many as 424 persons have arrived in Chandigarh as per protocol, from May 8, 2020, till July 1 under the Vande Bharat Mission. Out of these, only two persons have tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

