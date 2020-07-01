Chennai, July 1: Murder charge was added against the accused Tuticorin police personnel in the case involving the custodial deaths of a father and his son. The cop, against whom the murder charge was pressed by the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) today, was also taken under arrest. Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: Tamil Nadu Govt Removes Thoothukudi SP, S Jeyakumar to Replace Him.

The CB-CID team, which is mandated to investigate the custodial deaths till the case would be taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), invoked section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against sub inspector Raghu Ganesh.

The murder charge was pressed against him after taking cognisance of the medical report, which showed that the deceased suffered brutal injuries including assault on their rectum apparently due to police torture.

The custodial deaths case sparked an outrage across Tamil Nadu, with activists, celebrities and civil society members raising the demand for justice. Amid mounting pressure, the AIADMK government decided to recommend a CBI probe into the case.

The deceased - 59-year-old Jayaraj and 31-year-old Bennicks - were arrested on June 19 for allegedly running their mobile accessories shop beyond the permissible hours. Charged with violating the coronavirus lockdown, they were taken into custody.

The police had claimed that the father-son duo abused them, resisted their arrest and even attempted to begin a scuffle which compelled the cops to take them into custody. However, the CCTV footage showed that neither Jayaraj nor Bennicks were involved in any sort of argument with the police.

They were allegedly beaten inside the prison for several hours, and were only rushed to the hospital on June 22 when their condition deteriorated. While Bennicks died on the same night, his father succumbed to the injuries on the next morning.

