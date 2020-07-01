A fire broke out at Delphi Building in Powai at about 6:15 am. Fire confined to the 3,000 sq ft office area on 5th floor. 3 small engine lines of 5 fire motor pumps are in operation. No injuries reported: Mumbai Fire Brigade. A fire broke out at Delphi Building in Powai at about 6:15 am. Fire confined to the 3,000 sq ft office area on 5th floor. 3 small engine lines of 5 fire motor pumps are in operation. No injuries reported: Mumbai Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/E2ivOEsVRr— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020 Big decision by #LalbaugchaRaja #Ganpati Mandal. They will not keep Ganesh idol this time. Will do blood donation & plasma therapy drives for all 11 days. This is arguably most famous Ganpati pandal in Maharashtra with celebrities attending annually. Big decision by #LalbaugchaRaja #Ganpati Mandal. They will not keep Ganesh idol this time. Will do blood donation & plasma therapy drives for all 11 days. This is arguably most famous Ganpati pandal in Maharashtra with celebrities attending annually. #SevaHiBhaktiHai #coronavirus— Aruneel Sadadekar (@Aruneel_S) July 1, 2020 The 3rd round of Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China went on for 12 hours and got over at 11 PM last night: Army sources. The 3rd round of Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China went on for 12 hours and got over at 11 PM last night: Army Sources— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020 Terrorists fired upon a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore, Jammu & Kashmir. More details awaited. On Doctors Day, I am immensely grateful to the dedicated professionals who inspire hope in #Covid19 times. Today at 10 am, watch 4 dedicated nurses in conversation with me about the COVID crisis and how we should react to it, tweeted Rahul Gandhi. On #DoctorsDay, I am immensely grateful to the dedicated professionals who inspire hope in #Covid19 times.



Drones being used to spray chemicals as swarms of locusts arrive in Jaisalmer.

Mumbai, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana till November 30 in his address to the nation. He spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and the need for people to be extra careful and follow precautionary measures to curb the spread.

After PM announced his decision to provide free grain to people till Chhath Puja. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her decision that people in her state would receive free ration till June next year. Her earlier announcement was till September, but she extended it, following PM's announcement on Tuesday.

European aircraft maker Airbus announced that it is planning to cut around 15,000 jobs worldwide, 11 percent of its total workforce, in response to the coronavirus crisis.

After the Indian government imposed a ban on TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps, TikTok has completely stopped working in the country. Initially, the app was delisted from Google Play and App Store. However, it continued to work for those who had it already installed on their phone. But, from Tuesday evening, TikTok app has completely stopped working on all devices, including the desktop website, and a user notice is displayed inside the app to inform users about the ban.

