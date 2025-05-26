Chandigarh [India], May 26 (ANI): The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Neurosurgery department operated on one of its tallest recorded patients, a man who had reached a height of 7 feet 7 inches, and successfully removed a tumour which caused him increasing joint pain, vision issues, and difficulty with daily activities.

The man who suffered a rare and extreme manifestation of acromegaly due to uncontrolled growth hormone secretion, according to the institute, underwent successful tumour removal via the scarless transnasal route. Post-surgery, his hormone levels began normalising, and his symptoms showed marked improvement within weeks, the Chandigarh based medical institute said.

PGIMER said the operation was a significant milestone for advanced neurosurgical care of the PGIMER's Department of Neurosurgery, which successfully treated over 100 cases of Acromegaly--a hormonal disorder caused by functional pituitary adenomas--through the endoscopic transnasal approach, a minimally invasive technique that avoids any incision on the head.

The Neurosurgery team, led by Dr. Rajesh Chhabra, Dr. Apinderpreet Singh, and Dr. Shilpi Bose, performed these intricate procedures with commendable support from the Neuroanaesthesia team led by Dr. Rajeev Chauhan, assisted by Dr. Ikjot and Dr. Drishti Parekh.

Prof. Vivek Lal, Director of PGIMER, lauded the collaborative effort, "The successful treatment of over 100 complex pituitary tumour cases, including one of the tallest recorded patients at 7 feet 7 inches, is a testament to the clinical excellence, precision, and teamwork at PGIMER. These outcomes reinforce our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of care through innovation and compassion."

Elaborating about this case, Dr Rajeev Chauhan, Additional Professor, Department of Anaesthesia & Intensive Care, PGIMER, stated, "This was the tallest patient ever operated on at PGIMER. His unusual height and weight posed multiple anaesthesia challenges, especially regarding airway access and positioning. We conducted a full rehearsal the day before surgery to reconfigure our OT setup, including adjustments to the table and equipment, to ensure safety and precision during the procedure. It was a team effort that reflects PGI's preparedness to handle even the rarest of medical scenarios."

Dr Rajesh Chhabra, Professor, Deptt. of Neurosurgery, PGIMER, detailed about the medical condition as he shared, "Functional pituitary adenomas are non-cancerous tumours of the pituitary gland that secrete excess hormones, disturbing the body's hormonal balance. Depending on the hormone involved, these can cause a variety of symptoms, ranging from abnormal growth of hands and feet (acromegaly), to weight gain and facial puffiness (Cushing's disease), and breast discharge with irregular periods in women not pregnant (prolactinoma). Often silent in early stages, these tumours can lead to serious complications if not diagnosed and treated promptly."

PGIMER continues to lead in the diagnosis and treatment of complex neuroendocrine conditions. With timely intervention, medical or surgical, including advanced options like Gamma Knife radiosurgery, patients can expect full recovery and restored quality of life.

Early awareness remains the key. Individuals experiencing abnormal growth patterns, menstrual changes, or unexplained weight gain are advised to seek medical evaluation to rule out hormonal imbalances and pituitary disorders, Dr. Chhabra said. (ANI)

