Images of the accused releaased by the Chandigarh Police

Chandigarh [India], February 11 (ANI): In the incident of a clash with Chandigarh police on February 8, at Sector 52/53 in Chandigarh, the police have identified several accused.

The police have sought help from the people by giving advertisements in newspapers. The police have also shared pictures of these accused.

Also Read | DGCA Imposes Financial Penalty of Rs 20 Lakh On AirAsia India for Violation of Civil Aviation Requirements.

Through its advertisement, the Chandigarh police have appealed to the people to give information about these accused.

The police said that the identity would be kept secret and the informer will also be rewarded in exchange for the information.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Pregnant IRB Constable Shot by Her Husband Over Illicit Affair in Ranchi, Accused Held.

The identified accused are Hardeep Singh Barad, Harmandeep Singh Toofan, and Satwant Singh Sidhu, a resident of Ludhiana in Punjab.

On 8th February, protesters belonging to the Quami Insaaf Morcha clashed with Chandigarh Police after the police stopped them from entering the city. The Morcha is demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who were convicted of various crimes during the period of militancy in Punjab.

"3 days ago they announced that they want to protest outside Punjab CM's residence. We told them that 144 CrPC is imposed in Chandigarh & we cannot allow their protest. Today thousands of their people came near police barricades & tried to break the barricades", Director General of Police (DGP) Chandigarh said on Wednesday.

PRAVEER RANJAN, (DGP) Chandigarh had also stated further that the police warned the protestors and used minimal water to stop them. They attacked the policemen in which many policemen got injured. Vehicles were also vandalized. They were carrying weapons including swords.

The three main accused are identified and the police are seeking information and help from people via email id firno.63@gmail.com or on WhatsApp number 9875984001. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)