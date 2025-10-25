Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 25 (ANI): Chandigarh Police have brought immense pride to the Union Territory by winning an impressive tally of 17 medals at the 10th All India Police Judo Cluster 2025, held in Jammu and Kashmir from October 8 to 16 and hosted by the J&K Police.

The contingent delivered a stellar performance in Pencak Silat, Judo, Wushu and Taekwondo, showcasing exceptional skill, discipline and determination.

The teams excelled particularly in Pencak Silat, securing ten medals, including multiple golds. Constable Sonia and Simran emerged as standout performers with two gold medals each, while L/C Manpreet and Ritu won silver medals. Bronze medals in the same category were claimed by Head Constable Amit, L/C Anju Kumari, Constable Aman and L/C Pooja.

In Judo, Chandigarh Police added four medals to their tally. C. Parvinder secured a silver medal, followed by bronze medal wins from C. Divesh, L/C Savitri (2726/CP) and L/C Jyoti (27).

The Wushu team also performed commendably, with C. Harish (2749/CP) clinching a gold medal and L/C Ritu adding a bronze to her earlier silver in Pencak Silat.

In Taekwondo, L/C Sonam (2721/CP) further lifted team morale with a gold medal finish.

With a total of six gold, three silver and eight bronze medals, the Chandigarh Police team's achievement has once again brought laurels to the force. Team Coach HC Sandeep Kumar (2806/CP) and Team Manager HC Sandeep Kundu (1550/CP) were credited for their constant guidance and motivation that contributed significantly to the team's success.

Chandigarh Police stated that the outstanding performance reflects the unwavering dedication and hard work of the players and coaching staff who continue to uphold the institution's sports excellence on the national stage. (ANI)

