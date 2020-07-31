Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) Chandigarh on Friday reported another fatality due to COVID-19, while 35 people, including a five-day-old baby girl, tested positive for the disease, taking the Union territory's tally to 1,051, as per a medical bulletin.

The death toll now stands at 15 in the city.

The bulletin said samples of a 46-year-old woman, who was brought dead at the Sector-16 government hospital on July 29, tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman a resident of Kajheri here had a history of complaints of acute abdominal pain, it said.

Eight members of a family in Sector-32 and three members of family in Sector-23 were among the new coronavirus cases.

Two cases each were detected in Sector-38, Sector-39, Sector-48 and Sector-23 and one each in Sector-56, Kajheri, Sector-34, Sector-43, Sector-26, Sector-49, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, Sector-40, Sector-23, Sector-35, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector-29, Sector-47, Dhanas and Ram Darbar, as per the bulletin.

The fresh cases also included a five-day-old girl, it said

The bulletin said a total 20 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 667 people have recovered so far, it said.

The bulletin said a total of 13,959 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 12,838 tested negative while reports in 67 cases are awaited, as per bulletin.

There are 369 active cases as of now.

