Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) Ninety fresh COVID-19 infections were recorded in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking its case count to 15,339, while four more deaths pushed the death toll to 241, a health bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 922, it said.

A total of 1,18,279 samples have been taken for testing so far. Of these, 1,02,243 samples have tested negative, while reports of 142 are awaited, according to the bulletin.

