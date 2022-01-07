New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday lambasted the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi government for allegedly joining hands with anti-national elements to sabotage Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab.

He said the Congress government engineered a grave threat to the life of the PM and shattered constitutional norms to insult the office of the prime minister.

Also Read | Chandigarh COVID-19 Restrictions: UT Administration Announces Night Curfew From 10 PM to 5 AM, Shuts Schools and Colleges; Check Details.

Chugh said the Channi Government's nefarious designs were clear enough the moment Prime Minister landed at Bhatinda and there was no chief minister or any senior officer to receive him. Besides the Chief Minister, even both the Deputy Chief Ministers had no grace to receive the PM. It was reflected gravely in the absence of the chief secretary and the DGP as well on the occasion.

The BJP leader said there was a serious plot to expose the Prime Minister to anti-national forces and put his life to threat.

Also Read | Munawar Faruqui, Stand-Up Comedian, Calls Off Hyderabad Show Due to COVID-19 Curbs.

The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozepur, Punjab on Wednesday due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)