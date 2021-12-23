New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Thursday paid tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary and described him as a top farmer leader who worked for the empowerment of weaker sections of society.

In a series of tweets, Singh said the late prime minister had played an important role in the country's development and strengthening democracy.

"Charan Singh throughout his life worked for the empowerment of weaker sections of society," the BJP leader said.

Singh also conveyed his greetings to farmers on Charan Singh's birth anniversary which is also celebrated as 'Kisan Diwas'.

"Farmers are not only cultivating crops but happiness for the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to their welfare," Singh said.

Charan Singh was prime minister from July 1979 to January 1980.

