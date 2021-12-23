Asus launched the ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone in India earlier this year in March. The Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, which is a 18GB RAM variant, is slated to go on sale in India for the first time on December 26, 2021. It will be made available on the said date at 12 PM IST via Flipkart. The phone is priced in India at Rs 79,999. Asus ROG Phone 5 Series Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Taiwanese brand is offering 12 months of warranty with the smartphone. It will be available in a Storm White shade. Customers can purchase the gaming phone with benefits of up to 20 per cent via credit cards.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate (Photo Credits: Asus)

Unveiling the Ultimate weapon for domination: #ROGPhone5Ultimate. With the world's 1st 18GB RAM & ultra-fast 512GB Storage, this marvel redefines speed in gaming. Head to @Flipkart to know more & #RuleThemAll https://t.co/a29q9rBPbt Sale starts 26.12.21 | 12pm#WorshippedByGamers pic.twitter.com/CgXYJv2Y1l — ASUS ROG IN (@ASUS_ROG_IN) December 22, 2021

As for specs, the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20.4:9. It has a resolution of 1080x2448 pixels and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, it gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU along with 18GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Coming to camera department, the Asus ROG Phone 5 has a triple rear camera module that includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. Upfront, there is a 24MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It runs on Android 11 with ROG UI on top.

