India News | Chardham Yatra Postponed for Non-Uttarakhand Devotees Till June 30

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board has postponed the Chardham Yatra for devotees from outside the state till June 30, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Only the people of Uttarakhand will be allowed darshans in limited numbers and with proper precautionary measures in place to combat the virus spread.

The Chardham Yatra, which includes a visit to the Kedarnath temple, attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad. (ANI)

