New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) In a "minor change" in the Delhi cabinet, the charge of the labour and employment departments was handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday, government sources said.

Minister Gopal Rai, who held the charge of the two departments, was "preoccupied" with the responsibilities of the environment department due to the rising air pollution in the national capital, necessitating the "minor change", they said.

"Now, Rai will focus on his responsibilities as the environment minister, as the coming three months are crucial due to the problem of air pollution in winter," the sources said.

With the charge of the labour and employment departments, the number of portfolios held by Sisodia goes up to 10, including finance and education.

