Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], March 5 (ANI): A charred body of a 43-year-old man along with his burnt two-wheeler was found in the Bahadurpally village of Telangana's Medchal district, a police official said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Tarakesh, 43, a resident of Bollaram.

According to the police, the man left his house at 8 pm on Saturday and put his mobile phone on 'Flight' mode. A bottle was recovered near the place of the incident that smelled like petrol.

The police said that they were informed about the charred body by the locals on Sunday morning following which a case of suspicious death was registered.

"The burnt body of a man was found in Bahadurpally. His vehicle was also found burnt. We also found a bottle nearby that smelled like petrol. The man is identified as Tarakesh of age 43 residing in Bollaram. He came out of his house at night 8:00 pm yesterday after putting his phone on airplane mode. The locals had alerted the police about the body today morning. We have registered a case under suspicious death and also sent the deceased body for post-mortem. Further details will be known after PME," P Ramana Reddy, Inspector, Dundigal said.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

