Gurugram, Dec 25 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday urged officers and employees to work in villages and cities instead of only sitting in offices.

He said on the occasion of Good Governance Day, we should all take a pledge to honestly perform our duties so that lives of the common man can be made easier.

Mr Chautala said this at a district-level Good Governance Day programme organised in Gurugram.

"The actual good governance is where departments not only reach out to the people who are unable to reach the administration, but also fulfil their needs and resolve their grievances" he said.

In an official statement, Chautala said that Haryana is the first state in the country where BPL ration cards are being made for families with an income of Rs 1.80 lakh instead of Rs 1.20 lakh. Late Chaudhary Devi Lal had also started 'Kam-ke-Badaley-Aanaj-Yojana' 28 years ago, which has now taken the form of MNREGA, he added.

The government is trying to install micro ATMs at the ration depot shop, so that the common citizen can withdraw up to Rs 5,000 from there. The tax policy has been aimed in such a way to get rid of the 'inspector raj'.

