New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Delhi Government is making all the arrangements for the "grand" Chhath Puja starting on October 25, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said on Wednesday.

"The Delhi Government is continuously making all preparations. Taking this further to a high level, as Chhath approaches, pending works are being expedited. Preparations for a grand Chhath in Delhi are being made," Rekha Gupta told reporters.

Also Read | Did Tiger Attack Fisherman’s Boat in West Bengal’s Sundarbans? Fact Check Confirms Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

"Everyone wants Chhath to be celebrated beautifully. I also spoke with the Haryana CM and UP CMO today. We will obtain cooperation from Haryana and UP, and a solution to the problem will be found from the nearby states that we faced in Delhi. As far as a holiday on the occasion is concerned, it is the Delhi Govt's prerogative and we will make a decision," she added.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister assured the public that preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja festival are in full swing, with special focus on cleanliness, infrastructure, and ensuring a smooth celebration for all devotees across the national capital.

Also Read | Gujarat Kidnapping Case: 6-Month-Old Baby Abducted Near Gandhinagar on Diwali Rescued by Police; Kidnapper Arrested.

Addressing a press conference, CM Gupta said the government is committed to creating a safe and hygienic environment for worshippers. "The government is making every effort to ensure that our devotees stand in clean water and offer prayers. The government is working to ensure that all the events of this festival are conducted without any hindrance," she stated.

The Chief Minister announced the launch of a special cleanliness campaign starting on Wednesday. "A special cleanliness campaign will begin in which all our public representatives, MPs, MLAs, and Councillors, will visit all the ghats in their areas where Chhath Puja is to be held and conduct special cleanliness campaigns," she added.

She further elaborated on the government's efforts, saying, "Model Chhath ghats are being constructed. Last time, programs were held at only 929 locations, but this time, more than 1,000 applications have already been received. All applications that come in will be provided with arrangements by the government. One Chhath ghat will be built in each district. Programs will be conducted in accordance with the entire religious atmosphere."

Chhath Puja, which begins on October 25 and spans four days, is a significant cultural and religious festival. It involves strict rituals, fasting, and communal gatherings at water bodies for the offering of prayers.

The festival attracts a large number of women devotees and is often marked by a break from daily household chores. It holds particular importance in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, and is widely celebrated by migrants from these regions residing in Delhi and elsewhere. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)