Raipur, Mar 27 (PTI) With 3,162 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike in the last nearly six months, taking the caseload to 3,37,940.

On September 28 last year 3,725 new infections had been reported after which the daily rise had declined.

With 13 deaths due to the viral infection reported on Saturday, the toll mounted to 4,061, a health official said.

As many as 71 people were discharged from hospitals while 440 others completed their home isolation, leaving the state with 17,836 active cases, he said.

The number of people who have recovered increased to 3,16,043.

Raipur district reported 796 new cases, taking its total count to 62,840, including 870 deaths.

Durg recorded 1,128 new cases, Rajnandgaon 222 and Bilaspur 137 among other districts.

Of the latest fatalities, seven took place on Saturday, four on Friday and two earlier.

With 39,577 samples tested during the day, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 56,58,846.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel urged people to celebrate the Holi festival at home and avoid going into crowds.

While extending his wishes for the festival which will be celebrated on Monday, Baghel said in view of rising number of infections, everyone should take necessary precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and keeping hands sanitised.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 3,37,940, New cases 3,162, Death toll 4,061, Recovered 3,16,043, Active cases 17,836, Tests 56,58,846. PTI

