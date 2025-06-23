Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met the family members of senior police officer Akash Rao Giripunje in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur, who was martyred in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Today, I met the family members of senior police officer Akash Rao Giripunje, who was martyred in the fight against Naxalism in Nava Raipur (Chhattisgarh). The Modi government is moving forward in the direction of paying tribute to all the immortal martyrs by making India free of naxalism by March 31, 2026."

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah, who was on a visit to Chhattisgarh, reiterated the commitment of the Indian government to weed out Naxalism by March 31, 2026. He appealed to the Naxalites to give up arms and join the mainstream.

"I had said that on March 31, 2026, this country will be free from Naxalism, and I would like to reiterate today that the way the security forces have shown valour, we will definitely achieve this goal," Shah said while addressing the gathering at the Chhattisgarh i-Hub's inauguration ceremony.

Shah made an appeal to Naxalites engaged in armed resistance to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream. He said that the Chhattisgarh government's surrender policy allows those who give up arms to contribute to the development of the state.

"Vishnu Deo Sai has curated a very impressive surrender policy; come and surrender and contribute to the development of Chhattisgarh. It did not require any talk. Have faith in the government. Surrender your arms and join the mainstream," the Home Minister said.

He lauded the efforts of the Chhattisgarh government for intensifying the stalled anti-naxal operations and encouraging the police and security forces. Shah said that significant breakthroughs were being achieved under Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma.

"The biggest achievement of Vishnu Deo Sai's government in Chhattisgarh and the state's Home Minister, Vijay Sharma, is that they started the stalled anti-Naxal operation at a fast pace. I have seen that since the formation of the government, both leaders have not only accelerated the anti-Naxal operation but also guided it from time to time. It has encouraged the police and security forces and carried forward this fight efficiently," Shah said.

During his visit, Shah also interacted with children from Naxal-affected areas in Chhattisgarh and distributed books to them under the state government's Liyor Oyna scheme.

"Those innocent children who were once given guns by naxals, today their future is being shaped by giving them books. Under the Chhattisgarh government's 'Liyor Oyna' scheme, children from naxal-affected areas are being brought to Raipur and connected to the mainstream, boosting their confidence. Today, I am delighted to meet the youth from Bijapur's Usoor and Gangalor development blocks who came to Nava Raipur under this scheme," Shah wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

