Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 3 (ANI): A pot filled with ancient coins and jewellery was found during excavation work going on under Nal Jal Yojna in Bargaon Charbhatha village, Dongargaon tehsil in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, a police official said on Friday.

As soon as the labourers found the pot, a large number of nearby people thronged to the spot to take a glimpse of that ancient coin and other valuables. After which the labourers and the villagers informed about the matter to the local police station.

The villagers and the labourers then reached the police station along with the pot and handed it over to the police. Acting promptly into the matter, the police took the pot and informed higher officials of the district administration and archeology department about it.

Rajnandgaon Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lakhan Patle said, "Around 65 silver coins and other valuables were recovered from the pot. After getting the ancient pot in the area, the Archaeological Department is now seeing possibilities of more ancient valuables in the area. As a result of which, the Archaeological Department is keeping an eye on these areas."

"Nonetheless, the ancient coins and valuables have been handed over to the Archaeological Department and they will examine it to ascertain which period they belong to," ASP Patle added. (ANI)

