Raipur, Feb 17 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday staged 'chakka jam' (road block) protests across Chhattisgarh to protest the killing of its workers in Naxalism-affected Bastar region.

Also Read | Aero India 2023: Lord Hanuman Picture Back on Tail of HAL Super Fighter Jet Model Maruth HLFT-42 Three Days After Removal.

The protests were held at 400 places in 78 Assembly seats in the state as the killings are part of a conspiracy, a BJP leader said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-Led Faction Gets Shiv Sena Party Name, Bow and Arrow Symbol.

Neelkanth Kakem, chief of the BJP Awapalli mandal unit in Bijapur district, was hacked to death by suspected Naxalites on February 5.

Sagar Sahu, vice president of the Narayanpur district BJP unit, was shot dead by suspected Naxalites last Friday.

Former sarpanch Ramdhar Alami, a resident of village Hitameta, was murdered by suspected Naxalites in Dantewada district last Saturday.

The protests on Friday were attended by state unit chief Arun Sao, former chief minister Raman Singh, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Narayan Chandel and other elected representatives, he added.

The killings also expose the rise in crime under the Congress led government of Bhupesh Baghel, he said, adding that emergency services and vehicles like those from schools, fire brigade and hospitals were exempt from the 'chakka jam' protest.

A day earlier, Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Juneja had written to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) requesting it to probe the killings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)