Raipur, May 7 (PTI) Ishika Bala, who topped the Chhattisgarh Class 10 board exam, is a fighter of a rare breed.

The teenager battled with blood cancer for two years before emerging triumphant recently. She missed the board exam last year due to her health condition, but that could not shake her determination.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Armed Forces Followed Ideals of Lord Hanuman, Targeted Those Who Harmed Us, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Watch Video).

As the results of the Class 10 exam conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education were declared on Wednesday, Ishika was the state topper with a score of 99.17 per cent.

A student of Government Higher Secondary School in Gundahur village in Kanker district, she shares the position with Naman Kumar Khuntia of Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht Eng Med School, Jashpur district.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains Prediction-Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert Issued for May 08 in Mumbai; Thane, Palghar and Other Districts May Also Receive Moderate Rainfall – Complete Details Here.

Ishika, who hails from a modest family in PV (Paralkot Village)-51 village in the tribal-dominated and Naxal-hit Kanker district, said she aspires to become an IAS officer. But even now, the 17-year-old could be an inspiration to many.

Paralkot villages are located in the Pakhanjore area, where Hindu Bengali refugees from the erstwhile East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, were settled.

According to her family, Ishika was diagnosed with blood cancer in November 2023 when she was in Class 10th. The 17-year-old recently overcame cancer, but she will be under observation for the next 2-3 years, they said.

She could not take her board exam last year due to cancer, as she underwent treatment in a private hospital in Raipur.

“I want to pursue engineering and will opt for Maths in the next class. I will then prepare for the UPSC exam as I dream of becoming an IAS officer,” Ishka told PTI.

Throughout her treatment, Ishika did not let her ambition take a back seat and continued her academic journey with full determination.

“At times, I thought I would not be able to study further. But I didn't give up as I had trust in myself. It is important to have confidence in yourself,” said the teenager.

Her farmer father, Shankar Bala, said she was treated at Balco Medical Centre in Nava Raipur and was recently declared free from cancer.

She will need to undergo routine check-ups for the next 2-3 years to avoid a recurrence, he said, adding that Ishika is the third among his five children.

“She defeated cancer with her willpower and courage. The entire family cared for her during her treatment and kept encouraging her to continue her studies. Her perseverance paid off, and she topped the board exam,” said the proud father.

Despite having modest means, Shankar said he would ensure the best education for all his kids so that they can have successful careers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)