Raipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday inaugurated the revamped Shivrinarayan temple as part of the state government's ambitious Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit.

Shivrinarayan temple is the second in line of the nine sites marked in the first phase of the project.

The circuit is being developed to preserve the memories of the exile period of Lord Rama, the chief minister said.

"The aim of Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit is to preserve the memories linked to Lord Ram's stay in the state during his exile from Ayodhya. When it comes to places of religious significance, Chhattisgarh has a long list to offer to tourists. Lord Rama resides in the heart of people of Chhattisgarh,” Baghel said during the concluding ceremony of a three-day event.

With this ambitious scheme, the chief minister said that the future generation will get the opportunity to be acquainted with its Sanatan culture and tourists of the country and abroad will also get high level facilities.

"Lord Rama has deep significance in the culture and tradition of Chhattisgarh. The main reason for this is that for the people of Chhattisgarh, Rama is not only a faith, but he is also a state of life and an ideal system. In Chhattisgarh, he is worshiped as a nephew. Arang, located just 27 km from Raipur, is considered to be the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya and the maternal grandmother of Shri Ram," he added.

Earlier in the day, Baghel offered prayers to Mata Kaushalya Temple at Chandkhuri, Raipur on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Mata Kaushalya temple was the first sites developed as part of the project.

The three-day event was held at the newly renovated temple premises in the Janjgir-Champa district.

The event commenced with various troupes performing ‘Manas Gayan' (recital of Ramcharit Manas).

About 350 eminent artistes from 25 districts of the state performed in this recital competition, the results of which will be declared on the concluding day.

The tourism circuit is expected to be 2,260 km long, according to the government.

The places that have been chosen are: Seemamarhi-Harchauka (district Koriya), Ramgarh (district Sarguja), Shivrinarayan (district Jjanjgir-Champa, Rajim (district Gariyaband), Turturiya (district Balodabazar), Chandkhuri (district Raipur), Sihawa- Saptarshi Ashram (district Dhamtari), Jagdalpur (district Bastar), and Ramaram (district Sukma).

