Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during his visit to Delhi and had a detailed discussion with the PM regarding the construction of the multipurpose Bodhghat dam project and the Indravati-Mahanadi interlinking project as national projects.

During their discussion, the Chief Minister highlighted that the Bastar division has long been affected by Naxalism, which has hindered the development of irrigation facilities in the region.

The Government of Chhattisgarh is working on the Multipurpose Bodhghat Dam Project and the Indravati-Mahanadi Link Project to overcome these challenges and promote inclusive development.

He stated that the Bodhghat Multipurpose Dam Project will prove to be a transformative initiative for the comprehensive development of the Bastar region. Proposed on the Indravati River, a major tributary of the Godavari, the project has been included in the 1980 award of the Godavari Water Dispute Tribunal.

While other states have implemented their respective projects under the same award, the Bodhghat project remained stalled due to its remote location and the Naxal problem.

The Bodhghat Project is expected to expand irrigation infrastructure and significantly accelerate the development of Bastar. The project will generate 125 MW of hydroelectric power, produce 4,824 tonnes of fish annually, ensure irrigation across 3,78,475 hectares during Kharif and Rabi seasons, and provide 49 MCM of drinking water.

The Indravati-Mahanadi Interlinking Project will additionally enable irrigation of more than 3 lakh hectares, including 50,000 hectares in the Kanker district. Together, both projects represent a crucial step toward a prosperous and self-reliant Bastar.

The Multipurpose Bodhghat Dam Project is proposed on the Indravati River, a major tributary of the Godavari. In Chhattisgarh, the Indravati flows for 264 km. The project site is located about 8 km from Barsur village in Geedam block of Dantewada district and approximately 100 km from Jagdalpur city.

The Bodhghat Project will benefit 269 villages across the districts of Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukma. The Indravati-Mahanadi Interlinking Project will expand irrigation facilities to numerous villages in Kanker district.

Together, both projects will serve as a major step in transforming the Bastar division into a developed, self-reliant, and empowered region. (ANI)

