Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai thanked Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav for donating Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the flood victims of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

While expressing gratitude to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, the Chhattisgarh CM stated that the funds provided will assist in adequately compensating and supporting the flood victims in the Bastar region.

"We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the respected Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, for his support. He has sent five crore rupees to the CM Relief Fund and is also sending relief materials. This will undoubtedly enable us to adequately compensate and support the flood situation caused by excessive rainfall in the Bastar region and the damage caused to our people," said Sai.

Additionally, the CM Sai mentioned that, besides Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Odisha, and Goa are also assisting the flood victims of the eastern state.

"The support is coming from the Chief Ministers of Odisha, Goa, and possibly Gujarat as well. The Chief Minister's Relief Fund and relief materials are also being sent. There are people affected by the flood in that area. We will be successful in providing them with full assistance," added Sai.

Meanwhile, discussing the assistance provided to the state, Sai highlighted that the flood has primarily affected four districts: Bastar, Dantewada, Sukma, and Bijapur. The flood situation in the Bastar region, caused by heavy rainfall, has affected four districts: Bastar, Dantewada, Sukma, and Bijapur, with Bastar and Dantewada being the primary areas of concern.

Earlier today, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 8.75 crore for the upgradation of the Keskal city stretch of National Highway-30 in Bastar district.

He also expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning the upgradation project for NH-30 in the Bastar region. (ANI)

