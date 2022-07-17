Raipur, Jul 16 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh has called the legislature party meeting on Sunday after minister TS Singh Deo resigned from the Panchayat and Rural development department, one of the five portfolios held by him in the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet.

The legislature party meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's official residence at 7 pm, a party leader said on Saturday night.

He said discussions would be held in view of the July 18 Presidential poll and the state Assembly's monsoon session scheduled to begin July 20.

Besides, the discussion could also be held on the political situation after Singh Deo quit one department, he added.

Singh Deo, locked in a turf war with Baghel, in his resignation letter to the CM claimed that not a single house was built for homeless people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as funds were not allotted despite "repeated request".

Singh Deo will, however, remain the minister for Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Twenty Point Implementation and Commercial Tax (GST) departments.

The development comes over a year ahead of the Assembly elections in the Congress-ruled state.

In a four-page resignation letter addressed to the chief minister, Singh Deo cited various reasons stating that he was unable to fulfil the targets of the department as per the vision of the Jan Ghoshna Patra (poll manifesto), given the "current scenario".

In the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly, the Congress has 71 MLAs, BJP 14, while JCC (J) and BSP have three and two members, respectively.

