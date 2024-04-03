Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and BJP leader Gajendra Yadav held protest against Congress leader Charan Das Mahant at Raipur for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said, "We have not come to gherao or protest. We have come to get beaten with stick. Charan Das Mahant said that he needs a person who can break the head of Prime Minister Modi. We are the family members of PM Modi. He should hit us first. We will go everywhere, Election Commission office and to the voters and ask them, should such a person be elected who will go to Delhi and break the head of the PM?"

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Will Not Resign, Says Sanjay Singh; Meets Delhi CM's Wife After Release From Jail (Watch Video).

He said that this is a clear indication that Charan Das Mahant wants to provoke his workers, as he knows that he is going to lose in the polls so he is spreading hatred.

BJP leader Gajendra Yadav said that we have come to protest. "We are family members of PM Modi so first hit us with the stick. The voters will answer the hit statement," he said.

Also Read | Vistara Flight Cancellations: Airline CEO Vinod Kannan Pledges To Restore Normalcy in Flight Operations in a Week Amid Disruptions.

Earlier, Congress leader Charan Das Mahant triggered a controversy at the rally held on Tuesday at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh when he said that they needed someone who could hold a stick and confront PM Narendra Modi.

He was speaking in support of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, the party's Lok Sabha candidate.

Mahant, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, called for support for Baghel's victory in the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, hailing him as a champion of women and farmers.

During his speech in the local dialect, Mahant urged the public to ensure Baghel's success for their future well-being.

''We need a protector who can stand up against Narendra Modi, and your MP (referring to Baghel) is that person. We want someone who can hold a stick and confront Narendra Modi'', he said.

These remarks stirred controversy, drawing a swift response from the ruling BJP.

Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will take place in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

The BJP, which has a stronghold in Chhattisgarh, won 9 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha, while the Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only 2 seats. In the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 10 seats, while the INC only managed to win one seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)