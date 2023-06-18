Raipur, Jun 18 (PTI) Wheelchair-bound 23-year-old Priyesh Pathak was an image of grit and determination as he received his LLM degree on Sunday at Hidayatullah National Law University's sixth convocation ceremony held in Nava Raipur.

Pathak, who suffers from Ullrich Muscualr Dystrophy characterised by muscle weakness, proximal joint contractures and hyperlaxity of distal joints, received his degree from HNLU Chancellor and Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha.

Wheelchair-bound for over a decade, he said, "I had passed class 12th with PCM (Physic Chemistry & Maths) as my major subjects and cleared CLAT (Common Law Admission Test). I then took admission in HNLU. I am interested in law as it is helpful in civil and legal services."

Expressing a desire to appear for the UPSC civil services exam, Pathak said the supportive environment of HNLU and the wishes of his parents, kin and friends were the prime reasons for his success against all odds.

"Thanks to all these factors, I never felt alone or depressed," he said.

His father Pradeep Kumar Pathak informed that Priyesh had cracked JEE Advance and UG CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) together and was selected in the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

"But considering his physical condition, he chose HNLU," said Pradeep Pathak, a Central government employee and Raipur resident.

