Raipur, Oct 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 49 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.99 per cent, taking the tally to 11,76,363, while the death toll remain unchanged at 14,134, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,61,811 after 96 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 418 active cases, he said.

Balod led with 8 cases, followed by 7 each in Raipur and Durg among other districts. No fresh coronavirus cases were reported in 14 districts.

With 4,974 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,86,46,897, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,76,363, new cases 49, death toll 14,134, recovered 11,61,811, active cases 418, today tests 4,974, total tests 1,86,46,897.

