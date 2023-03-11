Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 11 (ANI): A minor boy was held for allegedly desecrating Subhash Chandra Bose's statue at Sipat Chowk in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh.

In a video which has gone viral, a boy could be seen climbing to the statue of Subhash Chandra Bose and smoking near it. He allegedly put the cigarette's butt on the statue's mouth. Later, he was seen smoking and releasing the smoke on the statue's face.

The Sarkanda Station House Officer (SHO) Faijul Shah said that the minor boy, who was caught in the act, was brought to the police station and his parents were also informed about the act.A youth, who filmed the entire act, had informed the police about the incident, added the SHO."Superintendent of Police, as well as Sarkanda police, have received the complaints in connection with the incident and a probe has been launched on separate angles. Based on the probe findings, further course of action will be moved," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra Jaiswal. (ANI)

