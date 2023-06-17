Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 17 (ANI): People gathered to see a rare flying squirrel in the residential area of Transport Nagar, Korba district.

It was found by truck drivers. The flying squirrel was hiding in one of the trucks, which was spotted for the first time in Korba.

Also Read | COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Records 10 Fresh Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Five Came From Abroad.

In Transport Nagar, the busiest and residential area of the city, truck drivers saw a strange creature, that they could not identify.

When the matter spread, a crowd of people gathered to see the squirrel. Meanwhile, someone informed the wildlife conservation team of the Forest Department on time.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2023 Result Date: Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Exam Results Likely To Be Declared Tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, Know How To Check.

The team identified the unique creature as a flying squirrel, rescued it, and released it in a safe forest.

Later, the squirrel was treated by the veterans and sent back to its natural habitat by the forest officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)